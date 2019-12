New York rapper A$AP Rocky is too cozy. The hip-hop star has come forward to address making headlines over an alleged sex tape leak.

Rocky went to Twitter Thursday and completely trolled everyone about the cringe footage’s content.

MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY .AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WEโ€™RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE PUSSY .A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER FUCKED HIM RATE HIM ๐Ÿ˜ฎ — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) December 19, 2019

Over the past few hours, people have lit up their social media pages to roast Rocky’s performance skills.

Yโ€™all see that ASAP rocky vid ๐Ÿ˜ญ? Im better than yo favorite rapper ๐Ÿ˜ — anthony valoiz โ˜ฎ๏ธ (@ValoizAnthony) December 19, 2019

Me after someone on the tl posted the ASAP Rocky vid and my good Christian eyes did not realise until it was too late: pic.twitter.com/RQeeDtxne1 — ๐‹๐ž๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž | (@arreagasholland) December 19, 2019

asap rocky breathing loud as shit in that vid it was painful to listen to — milf-hunter mingyu (@YOONGITACHl) December 19, 2019

Mfs breaking down the asap rocky vid frame by frame like its evidence for a crime — bush did 7/11 (@glloboi) December 19, 2019

I just saw that ASAP rocky vid. pic.twitter.com/2G5YDssqxJ — ๐Ÿฆ„โœจ๐Ÿ’ ๐Ÿฝ (@biggie___shorty) December 19, 2019

The ASAP Rocky vid I saw on my timeline was pure struggle. I must hand it to the woman tho, she was great at putting on an act and pretending that mess was enjoyable. — ใ€ŽSamใ€| Fan Account (@bombastic_luv) December 19, 2019

Me at that asap rocky vid pic.twitter.com/l2CzS863ks — Gabriel (@gabbierux) December 19, 2019

Watching ASAP Rockyโ€™s stroke vid like pic.twitter.com/5Y1EfeMlYv — lil duffle bag gurl (@TigerLaFlare) December 19, 2019

That ASAP rocky vid boosted my confidence a little ngl — postman (@goofneck) December 19, 2019

Twitter is having me in tears about the whole Asap rocky vid. ๐Ÿ˜น๐Ÿ˜น — Beauty & Brains ๐Ÿ–ค๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฌ (@Ms_Shado) December 19, 2019

Leaked vid was ๐Ÿ‘Ž๐Ÿพ. At least he practices safe sex ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿพ. #asaprocky — Tiffany Francis-Stingley (@shid_I_dont_kno) December 19, 2019