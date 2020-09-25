New York rapper A$AP Ferg and Tyga have finally connected to give fans the visual treatment to their new “Dennis Rodman” anthem. The music video features the retired NBA legend and has them hooping like there’s no tomorrow. From insane dunks to Ferg turning into an actual bull toward the end of the music video, this is a fun must-watch. The single is from A$AP Ferg’s newly released Floor Seats 2 album.
A$AP Ferg + Tyga Have Championship Goals In New Dennis Rodman Music Video
