A$AP Ferg Addresses A$AP Mob Rumors

Written By SOHH Squad

New York rapper A$AP Ferg is clearing the air. The hip-hop star has come forward to address getting his name dragged into A$AP Mob group feud rumors. The hip-hop heavyweight also speaking on his longtime friend and fellow group member A$AP Rocky, dishes on a wild Marilyn Manson story and more in a new Hot 97 radio interview. Ferg recently put out his star-studded Floor Seats 2 album.

