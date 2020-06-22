New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is officially starting up his seven-day rant of popping off at his critics. The hip-hop heavyweight has come forward to rip apart deejay Tony Neal after recently saying he would never have a chart-topping Billboard Hot 100 record.

6ix9ine x Tony

On Monday, Tekashi went to Instagram and didn’t hold back on roasting Neal. In addition to sharing footage of Tony saying he wouldn’t ever taste chart-topping success, 6ix9ine also dragged Hot 97’s Ebro Darden and radio host TT Torrez for restricting his success.

“REMEMBER THIS CLOWN @ —> iamtonyneal YOU OLD BUM 🤣🤣🤣 @oldmanebro RUNS APPLE MUSIC URBAN AND HE DENIED TROLLZ PLAYLISTING AND STILL GOT NUMBER ONE 🤣🤣🤣 @tttorrezDENIED US RADIO AND WE STILLLLLLL WENT NUMBER ONE 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

High-Key Details

Over the past few hours, both Tekashi and his “Trollz” collaborator Nicki Minaj have celebrated their chart-topping success. 6ix9ine took things even further by vowing to go on a seven-day trolling spree.

🥺 no words yet. All I can muster up is the “I love you”. Gimme a sec 🌈🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) June 22, 2020

#1 ON @billboard YOU CANT STOP ME. YOU CANT BLACKBALL ME. DIDNT I TELL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!! NO RADIOOOOOOOOO (ZERO) @applemusic@spotify@thelarryjackson@carlchery DIDNT GIVE US ANY MAJOR PLAYLISTING on Spotify and Apple 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 THEY TIRED SO HARD PUSHING SOMEONE ELSES SONG 🤣🤣 LET THE WORLD KNOW WHAT YA DID !!!! YOU CANT BLACKBALL MEEEEEE IM TO BIG OF A STARRRRRRRRRRRR … OH ANNDDDDDDD ALL THE FANBASES THAT TEAMED UP TO PREVENT THIS NUMBER ONE I SAW THAT TOOOOO 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣DEBUT NUMBER 1 WITH NONE OF YOU! HATERSSSS WATCH THIS 1 MILIION TIMES HATER HATER 🤣🤣🤣 YOU CAN SAY WHAT EVER IM NUMBER 1 AND YOU CANT TAKE THAT FROM ME I WENT UP AGAINST THE MUSIC INDUSTRY AND WON!!!!!!!!! @nickiminaj WE ARE THE F*CKING MONSTERS OF THIS SH*T I LOVE YOU MOMMAZZZ

Wait, There’s More

Tekashi went to his Instagram page this past weekend to address his marketing tactics. Although he didn’t name-drop anyone in particular, 6ix9ine did defend using ad spots to promote his music.

“Ads ain’t views. People advertise Gatorade all the time doesn’t mean you’re going to buy it. People advertise videos everyday. You have to want to click to watch.” -Tekashi 6ix9ine Instagram

Before You Go

Last Friday, Tekashi hit up Instagram to admit he’s going to fall back from his social media takeovers. After calling out streaming giants like Apple Music and Spotify for not listing his music on curated playlists, 6ix9ine said he’d be on an IG hiatus until the chart numbers come out.

“I’m staying off Instagram till the @billboard charts come back. We put up the best fight against all odds. Blackballed they call it. ITS FINE BECAUSE THE BARBZ AND TROLLZ ARE UNSTOPPABLE.” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram