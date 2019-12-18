New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s baby mother doesn’t sound like she’s going to count down the days until he’s a free man. Sara Molina has come forward to react to the jailed hip-hop entertainer getting a two-year prison sentence.

Molina went to Instagram Wednesday to unload some thoughts on Tek’s punishment.

According to reports, a judge handed 6ix9ine the sentence Wednesday morning and included five years probation.

While Hernandez has spent the past 13 months since his arrest in prison, Judge Paul A. Engelmayer ruled that the charges against him were too severe for that sentence to be considered time served. The 13 months time served will count as part of the new two-year sentence. In laying out the sentence, Judge Engelmayer recounted the various threats Hernandez made against other rappers. He also dismissed Hernandez’s claims that he was a passive participant in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, saying instead that the rapper and gang benefited equally from the relationship. (Rolling Stone)

Some media outlets speculated 6ix9ine would get out of prison with time served.

However, that’s not the case, as the U.S. Federal Government, probation department and the defense attorney have officially come to terms to give 6ix9ine time served. 6ix9ine is set to be released from jail in less than 72 hours, and will appear in court to be sentenced to one-year and a day. Under FEDs sentencing guidelines, the mandatory minimum of 47 years in prison will be cut to time served. It’s expected that he’ll immediately leave the court, with security, after Federal Judge Paul Engelmayer goes through with the final call. (OnSmash)

A few days ago, footage surfaced of an attorney explaining why 6ix9ine could possibly get out of prison with time served.