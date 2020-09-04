52-Year-Old Tony Hawk Celebrates Pro Skater 1 + 2 Dropping Today By Skating Warehouse In Real Life

The long-awaited Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is officially here on Playstation 4, Xbox One and and what better way to celebrate than the star of the game – 52-year-old Tony Hawk – actually skateboarding the iconic warehouse?
Up Next
The long-awaited Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is officially here on Playstation 4, Xbox One and and what better way to celebrate than the star of the game – 52-year-old Tony Hawk – actually skateboarding the iconic warehouse?
Don't have an account? Register
Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.
To use social login you have to agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website. %privacy_policy%Accept
Here you'll find all collections you've created before.