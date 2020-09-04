Up Next

52-Year-Old Tony Hawk Celebrates Pro Skater 1 + 2 Dropping Today By Skating Warehouse In Real Life

Written By Cyrus Langhorne

The long-awaited Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is officially here on Playstation 4, Xbox One and and what better way to celebrate than the star of the game – 52-year-old Tony Hawk – actually skateboarding the iconic warehouse?

