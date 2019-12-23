New York rapper 50 Cent‘s son is living the life. The hip-hop star’s mini-me did it big 48 hours before Christmas by having breakfast with Santa Claus.

Fif went to his social media channels Monday to break the news to followers.

50 recently spent around $100,000 to rent out a Toys R Us store for his mini-me.

Last year, all 885 Toys ‘R’ Us stores were closed after the company filed for bankruptcy. A few weeks ago, two were reopened under new ownership. One of them, located in the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, NJ, was recently shut down down for a few hours just for 50 Cent, who treated and ex Daphne Joy‘s son to a private shopping spree. A source confirmed to E! News that 50 Cent spent $100,000 to rent out the store and let the boy have anything he wanted in it. (E! Online)

Sire was like 😳oh shit you really got the whole store. He was in shock, walking around.he said let me get this straight I can get what ever I want? LOL #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife pic.twitter.com/fKmZ27X2eF — 50cent (@50cent) December 21, 2019

Sire’s Instagram page also shared epic moments from the event.

Earlier this month, 50 shared footage of Sire asking him for an entire Toys R Us store for Christmas.