50 Cent’s Power Book II: Ghost Renewed For Season 2

New York rapper 50 Cent has a certified hit on his hands. The “Power” executive producer’s spin-off series “Power Book II: Ghost” has received the green light for another season.

STARZ Renews 50 Cent’s Power Spin-Off

According to reports, STARZ has renewed the first of its handful of “Power” spin-off shows. After just three episodes, the popular series is moving forward in the right direction with another season officially happening.

“Power Book II: Ghost” picks up soon after the events of the original series, as Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey, Jr.) grapples with a new world order. His father James “Ghost” St. Patrick is dead, and his mother, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), is facing charges for his murder, even though Tariq pulled the trigger. According to Starz, the premiere of “Power Book II: Ghost” scored 7.5 million multiplatform views in its first week, making it the most-watched new series in the network’s history. (Variety)

50 Cent has since reacted to the renewal reports and shared his confidence in the STARZ franchise.

““When I had the idea to create the ‘Power’ Universe I knew there were going to be many levels to its success, I am glad the fans agree. I am looking forward to releasing ‘Raising Kanan’ and ‘Force’ soon,” Executive Producer, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. #starzgettheapp” -50 Cent’s Instagram

The Power Spin

Over the past few weeks, 50 Cent has updated fans on the show’s success. Fifty has also promised big things to happen in the spin-off series.

Power Book II’s BTS

In August 2020, 50 Cent shared the show’s behind the scenes footage. Along with seeing plenty of familiar characters, the video hinted at new schemes and romance brewing in the New York crime drama.

“This sh*t is still going up 🚀Power Book ll GHOST! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Twitter

Power Book II's BTS has the show looking intense.

Huge Expectations

In mid-July 2020, STARZ hit the green light on showing its must-see trailer. The teaser proved “Power” character Ghost’s ex-wife Tasha St. Patrick receives ample attention in the spin-off.