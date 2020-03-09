New York rapper 50 Cent can’t get enough of Snoop Dogg‘s Instagram feed. The hip-hop heavyweight is in tears after coming across a savage meme aimed at churchgoing Big Apple natives.
Big Facts
Last night, Fif hit up his Instagram page with an epic Snoop Dogg repost. The G-Unit boss shared a hilarious Timberland boots-inspired meme from the Dogg Father.
“Snoop Dogg, you ain’t lying. We wear them sh*ts. LOL”
High-Key Details
Hours prior, Snoop went all-out with his hard-hitting meme. The rap veteran shared the digital gold across his IG page.
Wait, There’s More
Snoop is now known for sharing a bunch of hourly memes to his IG page. The rap star’s jokes stem from real-life instances to wild hip-hop moments.
Before You Go
Recently, Snoop shared some super throwback pics of himself and longtime friend Dr. Dre. The pics date back to the start of their mainstream hip-hop careers.