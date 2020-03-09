New York rapper 50 Cent can’t get enough of Snoop Dogg‘s Instagram feed. The hip-hop heavyweight is in tears after coming across a savage meme aimed at churchgoing Big Apple natives.

Big Facts

Last night, Fif hit up his Instagram page with an epic Snoop Dogg repost. The G-Unit boss shared a hilarious Timberland boots-inspired meme from the Dogg Father.

“Snoop Dogg, you ain’t lying. We wear them sh*ts. LOL”

No lie – @SnoopDogg comes up with the most hilarious and savage memes on the daily – sometimes hourly. Just ask @50cent – he knows. lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/xGtNGIpUzZ — SOHH (@sohh) March 9, 2020 50 Cent’s in tears over Snoop Dogg’s Timberlands IG meme

High-Key Details

Hours prior, Snoop went all-out with his hard-hitting meme. The rap veteran shared the digital gold across his IG page.

View this post on Instagram 🤷🏽‍♂️🤣☝🏾 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Mar 8, 2020 at 11:33am PDT 50 Cent’s in tears after Snoop Dogg’s savage Timberlands IG meme

Wait, There’s More

Snoop is now known for sharing a bunch of hourly memes to his IG page. The rap star’s jokes stem from real-life instances to wild hip-hop moments.

Before You Go

Recently, Snoop shared some super throwback pics of himself and longtime friend Dr. Dre. The pics date back to the start of their mainstream hip-hop careers.