New York rapper 50 Cent‘s girlfriend Cuban Link wants everyone to put positivity over negativity. The hip-hop veteran’s publicized boo went online this week to give motivation for people on their journeys to success.

Cuban x Motivate

On Sunday, Link hit up Instagram to share some new pics and a thoughtful message. Cuban encouraged followers to trust the process and avoid letting stress or fear dominate their minds.

“.. .. everything will work out exactly how and when it’s supposed to if you allow the faith in your journey to be stronger than your doubts and fears! Be patient with yourself and your growth, knowing that (good things always take time). Give yourself time and space to try things and explore different paths . You’ll get there one day just enjoy the journey! ♥️” -Cuban Link’s Instagram

Lacking

Earlier this week, Link hit up Instagram with some low-key cringe footage. The clip featured her laying up on 50 but secretly getting a close-up of his phone.

“.. .. oh nothing , just checking 🧐😅 .. .. #wephone” -Cuban Link’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

A few weeks agp, Cuban shared a hilarious sneak peek at her dream household setting. The IG post even sparked a few reactions from 50 Cent and “Power” actress La La Anthony.

LMFAO – @50cent's boo Cuban Link only has a few requirements to stay indoors during quarantine. lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/txJx5NeZD5 — SOHH (@sohh) April 9, 2020 50 Cent’s boo Cuban lays out her quarantine demands

“.. .. I’ll stay in the house if it looks like this !! 💁🏽‍♀️😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊@50cent#RightLadies??” -Cuban Link’s Instagram

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Right ‼️” -La La Anthony

“👀That’s it ? oh ok 🤔but you get yo a** back in the house first. That ain’t shit wait let me count.” -50 Cent

Before You Go

In early April 2020, the rap heavyweight gave Link a major ultimatum. Curtis Jackson told her she would either have to start cleaning around his place or be forced to leave and deal with the coronavirus epidemic on her own.

“i got these for @_cuban_link 😡she got mad, i don’t care she gotta clean up🤷🏽‍♂️or go out side with the corona’s. #abcforlife #starzgettheapp #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi theking🍾”