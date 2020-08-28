New York rapper 50 Cent‘s girlfriend Cuban Link is letting fans know it’s fine to let a few tears drop. The hip-hop model went online this week to reveal what scene made her upset from Fif’s “Power” series.

Cuban Link Misses Kanan

On Friday, Link went to her Instagram page to share a major spoiler for anyone who hasn’t watched “Power” season five. Coincidentally, the character who died on the series happens to also be her real-life boyfriend and the show’s executive producer.

“.. last night I was watching power and Kanan died , I got so sad .. 😢😂” -Cuban Link’s Instagram

This is way too funny – #POWER spoiler though – so don't read the caption if you haven't seen season 5! @50cent's boo cries over that wild scene we all remember! #Kanan pic.twitter.com/sHx2PNzvuG — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) August 28, 2020

***SPOILER – if you want to relive how Kanan spent his final moments before getting written off the show, watch below***

High-Key Details

Recently, “Power” executive producer 50 Cent shared the series’ upcoming spin-off show “Power Book II: Ghost” footage. Along with seeing plenty of familiar characters, the video hinted at new schemes and romance brewing in the New York crime drama.

“This sh*t is still going up 🚀Power Book ll GHOST! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Twitter

This shit is still going up 🚀Power Book ll GHOST! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/dKWNFM2yLJ — 50cent (@50cent) August 17, 2020 Power Book II’s BTS has the show looking intense.

Wait, There’s More

In mid-July 2020, STARZ hit the green light on showing its must-see trailer. The teaser proved “Power” character Ghost’s ex-wife Tasha St. Patrick receives ample attention in the spin-off.

Starz released new footage from the crime drama’s spinoff Sunday, and the 30-second spot hints at even more illicit shenanigans for the family of the not-so-dearly departed Ghost. For one, it seems like Tameikah knows exactly what happened the night Tasha claims to have murdered her estranged husband. “Someone else was there,” the lawyer tells Tasha, who’s sporting a prison-issue orange jumpsuit and a seriously freaked-out expression. “Is it your son?” (TV Line)

Before You Go

Recently, “Power” executive producer 50 Cent lit up his social media feeds with the massive announcement. Barring any changes, Curtis Jackson’s follow-up to “Power” will premiere in September.