New York rapper 50 Cent‘s girlfriend Cuban Link has no problem giving the world glimpses into her personal life. The curvy vixen went online this week to share a must-see look at her family.
On Monday, Link hit up Instagram with a pic of herself clocking in family goals. The shot shows a tall Cuban alongside her mom and sister.
“.. .. Sister , Mommy & Andre the Giant 🥰🥰 #familyiseverything#eitherimtallortheyareshort 🤨” -Cuban Link’s Instagram
Link recently went to her Instagram page and didn’t hold back on flexing her beauty. She shared a recent throwback pic of herself showing off major curves and her legs.
“.. sometimes i like slim – sometimes i like thick , sometimes i combine and i like thim slick 😏” -Cuban Link’s Instagram
In late May 2020, Link jumped on Instagram with a must-like boo’d up pic. The shot featured her walking alongside Fif and dressed in eye-catching business attire.
“.. .. 🐐x2 .. .. ♥️” -Cuban Link’s Instagram
“😻😻❤️” -Lil’ Kim
Recently, Link hit up Instagram with some low-key cringe footage. The clip featured her laying up on 50 but secretly getting a close-up of his phone.
“.. .. oh nothing , just checking 🧐😅 .. .. #wephone” -Cuban Link’s Instagram