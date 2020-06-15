New York rapper 50 Cent‘s girlfriend Cuban Link has no problem giving the world glimpses into her personal life. The curvy vixen went online this week to share a must-see look at her family.

Cuban x Fam

On Monday, Link hit up Instagram with a pic of herself clocking in family goals. The shot shows a tall Cuban alongside her mom and sister.

“.. .. Sister , Mommy & Andre the Giant 🥰🥰 #familyiseverything#eitherimtallortheyareshort 🤨” -Cuban Link’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Link recently went to her Instagram page and didn’t hold back on flexing her beauty. She shared a recent throwback pic of herself showing off major curves and her legs.

“.. sometimes i like slim – sometimes i like thick , sometimes i combine and i like thim slick 😏” -Cuban Link’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

In late May 2020, Link jumped on Instagram with a must-like boo’d up pic. The shot featured her walking alongside Fif and dressed in eye-catching business attire.

“.. .. 🐐x2 .. .. ♥️” -Cuban Link’s Instagram “😻😻❤️” -Lil’ Kim

Power couple. Hope that didn't go over ya head. lol j/k @50cent with his boo #CubanLink #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/z8elFeHnZz — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 31, 2020 Power couple, 50 Cent and Cuban Link are spotted out and about

Before You Go

Recently, Link hit up Instagram with some low-key cringe footage. The clip featured her laying up on 50 but secretly getting a close-up of his phone.