New York rapper 50 Cent‘s girlfriend Cuban Link is letting the world know she’s far from too skinny or too thick. The hip-hop model went online this week to show how she’s able to combine both in a thirst trap-esque pic.

Cuban x Fit

Link went to her Instagram page last night and didn’t hold back on flexing her beauty. She shared a recent throwback pic of herself showing off major curves and her legs.

“.. sometimes i like slim – sometimes i like thick , sometimes i combine and i like thim slick 😏” -Cuban Link’s Instagram

High-Key Details

In late May 2020, Link jumped on Instagram with a must-like boo’d up pic. The shot featured her walking alongside Fif and dressed in eye-catching business attire.

“.. .. 🐐x2 .. .. ♥️” -Cuban Link’s Instagram

“😻😻❤️” -Lil’ Kim

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Link hit up Instagram with some low-key cringe footage. The clip featured her laying up on 50 but secretly getting a close-up of his phone.

“.. .. oh nothing , just checking 🧐😅 .. .. #wephone” -Cuban Link’s Instagram

Cuban Link posted a pic on how she keeps tabs on her boyfriend 50 Cent

Before You Go

A few weeks ago, Cuban shared a hilarious sneak peek at her dream household setting. The big Instagram post even sparked a few reactions from 50 Cent and “Power” actress La La Anthony.

50 Cent’s boo Cuban lays out her quarantine demands

“.. .. I’ll stay in the house if it looks like this !! 💁🏽‍♀️😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊@50cent#RightLadies??” -Cuban Link’s Instagram

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Right ‼️” -La La Anthony

“👀That’s it ? oh ok 🤔but you get yo a** back in the house first. That ain’t shit wait let me count.” -50 Cent