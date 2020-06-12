New York rapper 50 Cent‘s girlfriend Cuban Link is letting the world know she’s far from too skinny or too thick. The hip-hop model went online this week to show how she’s able to combine both in a thirst trap-esque pic.
Link went to her Instagram page last night and didn’t hold back on flexing her beauty. She shared a recent throwback pic of herself showing off major curves and her legs.
“.. sometimes i like slim – sometimes i like thick , sometimes i combine and i like thim slick 😏” -Cuban Link’s Instagram
In late May 2020, Link jumped on Instagram with a must-like boo’d up pic. The shot featured her walking alongside Fif and dressed in eye-catching business attire.
“.. .. 🐐x2 .. .. ♥️” -Cuban Link’s Instagram
“😻😻❤️” -Lil’ Kim
Recently, Link hit up Instagram with some low-key cringe footage. The clip featured her laying up on 50 but secretly getting a close-up of his phone.
“.. .. oh nothing , just checking 🧐😅 .. .. #wephone” -Cuban Link’s Instagram
A few weeks ago, Cuban shared a hilarious sneak peek at her dream household setting. The big Instagram post even sparked a few reactions from 50 Cent and “Power” actress La La Anthony.
“.. .. I’ll stay in the house if it looks like this !! 💁🏽♀️😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊@50cent#RightLadies??” -Cuban Link’s Instagram
“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Right ‼️” -La La Anthony
“👀That’s it ? oh ok 🤔but you get yo a** back in the house first. That ain’t shit wait let me count.” -50 Cent