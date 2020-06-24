New York rapper 50 Cent might want to check in with his former flame Daphne Joy more often. The hip-hop heavyweight went online this week to share a batch of new swimsuit pics to the masses.

Daphne x Joy

Over the past few hours, Joy has blessed followers with new looks at herself. The mother of Fif’s mini-me Sire Jackson flexed rock-hard abs in a slew of swimsuit shots.

High-Key Details

In mid-June 2020, Curtis Jackson went to his Instagram page with a pic of their son chilling in a car on his iPad. Fif released a shot of Sire Jackson doing some house chores.

“young King SIRE on the move, you know the vibes. #HHHS” -50 Cent’s Instagram

“King SIRE, yep he gotta do some chores. he be like wait 🤔you sure my dad said i have to do this? #bransoncognac#lecheminduroi#HHHS” -50 Cent’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

In early June 2020, Fifty shared a few heartfelt moments alongside Sire. Fif unloaded a batch of pics showing just himself and his mini-me.

My little Big Man, I told him he can’t be crying when i have to go do something. you are too big for that. #HHHS pic.twitter.com/tmKFi9lf2R — 50cent (@50cent) June 3, 2020

he said i got a idea let’s go spend your money. 👀I said where did you get that from your mom. LOL #HHHS pic.twitter.com/FljdmrfePU — 50cent (@50cent) June 3, 2020

Before You Go

Days prior, the rap veteran went to IG with a must-like shot. The pic featured Fifty rocking a shirt featuring late rapper Pop Smoke with Sire on his shoulders.