New York rapper 50 Cent might want to check in with his former flame Daphne Joy more often. The hip-hop heavyweight went online this week to share a batch of new swimsuit pics to the masses.
Daphne x Joy
Over the past few hours, Joy has blessed followers with new looks at herself. The mother of Fif’s mini-me Sire Jackson flexed rock-hard abs in a slew of swimsuit shots.
High-Key Details
In mid-June 2020, Curtis Jackson went to his Instagram page with a pic of their son chilling in a car on his iPad. Fif released a shot of Sire Jackson doing some house chores.
“young King SIRE on the move, you know the vibes. #HHHS” -50 Cent’s Instagram
“King SIRE, yep he gotta do some chores. he be like wait 🤔you sure my dad said i have to do this? #bransoncognac#lecheminduroi#HHHS” -50 Cent’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
In early June 2020, Fifty shared a few heartfelt moments alongside Sire. Fif unloaded a batch of pics showing just himself and his mini-me.
Before You Go
Days prior, the rap veteran went to IG with a must-like shot. The pic featured Fifty rocking a shirt featuring late rapper Pop Smoke with Sire on his shoulders.
“Big 50, Little 50 you know the Vibes.🤨SireSprits get the app.” -50 Cent’s Instagram