New York rapper 50 Cent might low-key want that ol’ thing back. The hip-hop veteran’s former flame and baby mother Daphne Joy has turned frowns upside down courtesy of new modeling pics.
Daphne x Joy
Fifty’s ex-girlfriend went to Instagram Wednesday with a slideshow of steamy shots. The pics feature Joy showing off her curve game and embracing warm vibes in Los Angeles, California.
“☀️” -Daphne Joy’s Instagram
High-Key Details
Last Saturday, Curtis Jackson went to his Instagram page with a pic of their son chilling in a car on his iPad. Fif released a shot of Sire Jackson doing some house chores.
“young King SIRE on the move, you know the vibes. #HHHS” -50 Cent’s Instagram
“King SIRE, yep he gotta do some chores. he be like wait 🤔you sure my dad said i have to do this? #bransoncognac#lecheminduroi#HHHS” -50 Cent’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
In early June 2020, Fifty shared a few heartfelt moments alongside Sire. Fif unloaded a batch of pics showing just himself and his mini-me.
Before You Go
Days prior, the rap veteran went to IG with a must-like shot. The pic featured Fifty rocking a shirt featuring late rapper Pop Smoke with Sire on his shoulders.
“Big 50, Little 50 you know the Vibes.🤨SireSprits get the app.” -50 Cent’s Instagram