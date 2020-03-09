New York rapper 50 Cent stays with the jokes. The hip-hop star has decided to make light of the global coronavirus fears with some online savagery.

Big Facts

On Monday, Fif went to Instagram with an epic ‘safe sex’ meme. The G-Unit boss encouraged fans to use a doggystyle position to lessen the chance of getting the virus from a partner.

“I just want you to be safe OOK, until further notice” -50 Cent “*cough cough* -Cuban Link

lol – the best part of this @50cent meme is his bae #CubanLink's comments section remark. lol If you know, you know. lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/wvmZpcVel4 — SOHH (@sohh) March 9, 2020 50 Cent jokes about coronavirus and sparks reaction from his boo Cuban Link

High-Key Details

The Queens native didn’t stop there. Fif also used a hilarious traffic stop meme to help people get out of a potential ticket by claiming they have the coronavirus.

“Officer you don’t want to give me this ticket, just crumble it up and go sit your a** down in your car. Ok. LOL.”

LMFAO – there's no better way to start the week than with jokes from @50cent even if they're about the #coronavirus SMH… lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/AtkW7c4Rtk — SOHH (@sohh) March 9, 2020 50 Cent jokes about coronavirus with traffic stop meme

Wait, There’s More

Last Monday, Florida rapper Plies went to his social media pages to try and make sense of people’s fears. The “Boss Friends” hitmaker released a NSFW video addressing coronavirus.

“Don’t try to motherf*cking play with my intelligence and tell me you’re motherf*cking worried about a coronavirus. You can’t be. Because clearly you ain’t scared to motherf*cking die. So don’t be motherf*cking playing with me like I just told my homeboy. ‘I can’t find no gloves, no masks. I’m all on Amazon. I ain’t going out like that.’ So you want me to believe you’re scared of coronavirus but you out here naked d*cking everything in the motherf*cking city. You don’t care about the AIDS virus but you want me to believe you care about the coronavirus.”

Before You Go

The coronavirus fears recently inspired rapper Boosie Badazz to grab a medical mask. Also, singer Summer Walker recently draped herself in preventive gear and a disposable mask at an airport.

“Not today honey” – Summer Walker

There is no chances being taken by the beautiful #SummerWalker – at all. The R&B queen is travel-ready covered completely up and prepared for any run-ins. "Not today honey" is SOHH right. lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/rQqpPulivA — SOHH (@sohh) February 29, 2020