New York rapper 50 Cent is out here spending big stacks. The hip-hop veteran has shared a sneak peek at what he bought himself for Christmas.
Last night, Fif hit up his social media pages dressed as Santa Claus and showing off a new, decked-out Bugatti.
Earlier this week, 50 shared pics of his son Sire Jackson meeting Santa Claus for breakfast.
50 recently spent around $100,000 to rent out a Toys R Us store for his mini-me.
Last year, all 885 Toys ‘R’ Us stores were closed after the company filed for bankruptcy. A few weeks ago, two were reopened under new ownership. One of them, located in the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, NJ, was recently shut down down for a few hours just for 50 Cent, who treated and ex Daphne Joy‘s son to a private shopping spree. A source confirmed to E! News that 50 Cent spent $100,000 to rent out the store and let the boy have anything he wanted in it. (E! Online)
Earlier this month, 50 released footage of Sire asking him for an entire Toys R Us store for Christmas.