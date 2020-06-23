New York rapper 50 Cent stays with the non-stop jokes. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to troll an unexpected little white kid getting stunned by some black queen magic on a beach.

The Queens native went to his social media pages with the random content. Fif didn’t hold back on clowning the kid for getting caught up in seeing real-life beauty just inches away from him.

“👀he like good lord, look at that pretty black a**. 😳they look like basket balls back there. LOL” -50 Cent’s Twitter

Heading into Friday, 50’s girlfriend Cuban Link lit up her Instagram page with a list of real-life suggestions from the G-Unit boss. One of the key tips included putting more value into the dangers of a liar versus a thief.

On Monday, Link hit up Instagram with a rare pic of herself clocking in family goals. The shot showed her with her mom and sister.

“.. .. Sister , Mommy & Andre the Giant 🥰🥰 #familyiseverything#eitherimtallortheyareshort 🤨” -Cuban Link’s Instagram

Link recently went to her Instagram page and didn’t hold back on flexing her beauty. She shared a recent throwback pic of herself showing off major curves and her legs.