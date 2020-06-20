New York rapper 50 Cent really stays with the jokes. The hip-hop heavyweight went online this week to share a savage meme directed at his ride or die girlfriend Cuban Link.

Fifty x Memes

On Saturday, 50 went to his Instagram page with some playful trolling aimed at Link. He shared a cringe clip of a woman doing the most to stay attached to a moving car and joked about Link’s possible neediness.

“if you don’t get off my car @_cuban_link i’m telling ya mother. 🤔 cut it out, right now! LOL” -50 Cent’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Heading into Friday, Cuban lit up her Instagram page with a list of real-life suggestions from the G-Unit boss. One of the key tips included putting more value into the dangers of a liar versus a thief.

Wait, There’s More

On Monday, Link hit up Instagram with a rare pic of herself clocking in family goals. The shot showed her with her mom and sister.

“.. .. Sister , Mommy & Andre the Giant 🥰🥰 #familyiseverything#eitherimtallortheyareshort 🤨” -Cuban Link’s Instagram

Before You Go

Link recently went to her Instagram page and didn’t hold back on flexing her beauty. She shared a recent throwback pic of herself showing off major curves and her legs.