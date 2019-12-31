New York rapper 50 Cent is down to go pound for pound when it comes to the digital disses. The hip-hop veteran has continued to fuel his sudden dispute with French Montana.

On Tuesday, the G-Unit boss clapped back at Montana and poked fun at him still having music icon Diddy as a boss at Bad Boy Records.

Following hard-hitting memes shot his way, Montana went online Monday night to return the fire with epic disses.

Earlier in the evening, 50 tried to taint Montana’s image by claiming he copped an old Bugatti car.

A few hours prior, French low-key crept into 50’s Instagram comments section and defended his purchase.