New York rapper 50 Cent is going for daddy of the year. The hip-hop veteran reportedly dropped $100,000 to rent out a Toys R Us store for his son this holiday season.

According to reports, Fif relied on 6-figures to make Sire Jackson‘s dream come true.

Last year, all 885 Toys ‘R’ Us stores were closed after the company filed for bankruptcy. A few weeks ago, two were reopened under new ownership. One of them, located in the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, NJ, was recently shut down down for a few hours just for 50 Cent, who treated and ex Daphne Joy‘s son to a private shopping spree. A source confirmed to E! News that 50 Cent spent $100,000 to rent out the store and let the boy have anything he wanted in it. (E! Online)

This weekend, 50 shared a few sneak peeks at the epic outing.

Sire was like 😳oh shit you really got the whole store. He was in shock, walking around.he said let me get this straight I can get what ever I want? LOL #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife pic.twitter.com/fKmZ27X2eF — 50cent (@50cent) December 21, 2019

Sire’s Instagram page also shared epic moments from the event.

Earlier this month, 50 shared footage of Sire asking him for an entire Toys R Us store for Christmas.