New York rapper 50 Cent is going for daddy of the year. The hip-hop veteran reportedly dropped $100,000 to rent out a Toys R Us store for his son this holiday season.
According to reports, Fif relied on 6-figures to make Sire Jackson‘s dream come true.
Last year, all 885 Toys ‘R’ Us stores were closed after the company filed for bankruptcy. A few weeks ago, two were reopened under new ownership. One of them, located in the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, NJ, was recently shut down down for a few hours just for 50 Cent, who treated and ex Daphne Joy‘s son to a private shopping spree. A source confirmed to E! News that 50 Cent spent $100,000 to rent out the store and let the boy have anything he wanted in it. (E! Online)
This weekend, 50 shared a few sneak peeks at the epic outing.
Sire’s Instagram page also shared epic moments from the event.
Earlier this month, 50 shared footage of Sire asking him for an entire Toys R Us store for Christmas.