New York rapper 50 Cent is disgusted. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to share his speechless reaction to the death of black man Robert L. Fuller.
50 x Robert
Fif went to his social media pages this weekend to share his thoughts. The rap star admitted he couldn’t make sense of how and why Fuller died.
“👀Ok now this is crazy, i’m not sure what else to say. 🤷🏽♂️WTF is going on?” -50 Cent’s Instagram
High-Key Details
According to reports, authorities reported Robert L. Fuller’s body hanging from a tree on Wednesday in Palmdale, California. Someone around 3:40 AM drove by, noticed Fuller and reported the shocking discovery near the town’s City Hall.
First responders from a nearby fire station responded to the scene and determined the man was dead. The man was later identified as 24-year-old Robert L. Fuller, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities said although an investigation is underway, “it appears Mr. Fuller, tragically, committed suicide.” A full autopsy is expected “in the immediate future,” according to the news release. (ABC 7 News)
Wait, There’s More
Fuller’s tragic death has sparked the attention of high-profile entertainers like Kim Kardashian and T.I. Social media has come together and rallied for a thorough investigation to find out how Fuller really died.
“Robert Fuller was found dead June 10, 2020, hanging from a tree outside City Hall Palmdale. Sign this petition to demand for a thorough and proper investigation #JusticeforRobertFuller” -Kim Kardashian-West’s Twitter
Before You Go
This weekend, hip-hop manager Wack 100 shared his disgust with another black man being found hung from a tree. The rap executive encouraged fans to stay informed and take precautions against possible hate crimes.
“Don’t know if it’s ANTIFA or the KKK or some other weirdos. BUT WHATEVER THE CASE MAYBE THIS AINT THE TIME TO GRAB YOUR BIBLE. GRAB YOUR IRON STRUCTURE YOUR HOME DO NOT MOVE ALONE PLAY NIGHT LIKE ITS THE ENEMY. DO NOT FALL FOR THE BUMPER BUMP GET OUT TRICK AND IF IT COMES AT YOU LAY IT DOWN. HESITATION WILL LEAD TO YOU BEING THE NEXT HEADLINE —- THE NEXT BODY SHOULD BE IN OUR FAVOR — WOMEN CLOSE YOUR MOUTH AND LISTEN NO EXCEPTIONS — BE SAFE” -Wack 100’s Instagram