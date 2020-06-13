New York rapper 50 Cent is always capturing priceless moments with his mini-me. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to share a few shots of his son Sire Jackson.

50 x Sire

On Saturday, Curtis Jackson went to his Instagram page with a pic of his son chilling in a car on his iPad. Earlier in the week, Fif released a shot of Sire doing some household chores.

“young King SIRE on the move, you know the vibes. #HHHS” -50 Cent’s Instagram

“King SIRE, yep he gotta do some chores. he be like wait 🤔you sure my dad said i have to do this? #bransoncognac#lecheminduroi#HHHS” -50 Cent’s Instagram

High-Key Details

In early June 2020, Fifty shared a few heartfelt moments alongside Sire. Fif unloaded a batch of pics showing just himself and his mini-me.

My little Big Man, I told him he can’t be crying when i have to go do something. you are too big for that. #HHHS pic.twitter.com/tmKFi9lf2R — 50cent (@50cent) June 3, 2020

he said i got a idea let’s go spend your money. 👀I said where did you get that from your mom. LOL #HHHS pic.twitter.com/FljdmrfePU — 50cent (@50cent) June 3, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Days prior, the rap veteran went to Instagram with a must-like shot. The pic featured Fifty rocking a shirt featuring late rapper Pop Smoke with Sire on his shoulders.

“Big 50, Little 50 you know the Vibes.🤨SireSprits get the app.” -50 Cent’s Instagram

Before You Go

Back in April 2020, 50 talked about spending Easter with his son. He also shared a pic of himself showing off his food prep skills with Sire.

Happy Easter enjoy your day God bless. #abcforlife #STARZ #BMF pic.twitter.com/2MIvvjSwpm — 50cent (@50cent) April 12, 2020 50 Cent spend Easter with his son Sire

“This guy is so much fun 😆he be saying some shit. he told me he saw my show ForLife i asked if he liked it,he said it was cool but if you practice you could do better. 😆#abcforlife#Starz #BMF“