New York rapper 50 Cent is always capturing priceless moments with his mini-me. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to share a few shots of his son Sire Jackson.
50 x Sire
On Saturday, Curtis Jackson went to his Instagram page with a pic of his son chilling in a car on his iPad. Earlier in the week, Fif released a shot of Sire doing some household chores.
“young King SIRE on the move, you know the vibes. #HHHS” -50 Cent’s Instagram
“King SIRE, yep he gotta do some chores. he be like wait 🤔you sure my dad said i have to do this? #bransoncognac#lecheminduroi#HHHS” -50 Cent’s Instagram
High-Key Details
In early June 2020, Fifty shared a few heartfelt moments alongside Sire. Fif unloaded a batch of pics showing just himself and his mini-me.
Wait, There’s More
Days prior, the rap veteran went to Instagram with a must-like shot. The pic featured Fifty rocking a shirt featuring late rapper Pop Smoke with Sire on his shoulders.
“Big 50, Little 50 you know the Vibes.🤨SireSprits get the app.” -50 Cent’s Instagram
Before You Go
Back in April 2020, 50 talked about spending Easter with his son. He also shared a pic of himself showing off his food prep skills with Sire.
“Happy Easter enjoy your day God bless. #abcforlife #STARZ #BMF” -50 Cent’s Twitter
“This guy is so much fun 😆he be saying some shit. he told me he saw my show ForLife i asked if he liked it,he said it was cool but if you practice you could do better. 😆#abcforlife#Starz #BMF“