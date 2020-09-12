50 Cent Shares Video Of Irv Gotti Saying He Stopped Labels From Signing Him

New York rapper 50 Cent feels completely justified in his war with the mighty Murder Inc. Records. The hip-hop veteran has stepped up to justify his war of words with the organization following footage of nemesis Irv Gotti admitting to previously hurting his career.

50 Cent Defends Murder Inc Beef

Fifty went to his Instagram page and shared a jaw-dropping clip of Gotti. In the footage, Irv said his past issues with 50 encouraged him to tell labels interested in signing 50 to look the other way.

“Now everybody knows why i act the way i act. These sucka a** ni66a’s be out here working against you, instead of working on their own sh*t. 👀now look at them, all f*cked up. 🤨B!tch a** ni66as #STARZPLAY get the app” -50 Cent’s Instagram

In the cringe video, Gotti justifies wanting to keep 50 from making a buzz in the music biz.

“I blocked the n*gga until he fell in Dre’s lap. Yeah, labels would call me and I was so hot with [Murder Inc.]. I was just the hottest thing and and I said ‘If you f*ck with him, I ain’t f*cking with you – forget it.’ I should have let some of those bullsh*t a** labels or not bullsh*t labels – I blocked that n*gga into a dream situation. That’s all God’s plan.”

Recently, 50 Cent named the one record responsible for ending the Murder Inc. run heading into the mid-2000’s. Fif joked about his Dr. Dre-produced “In Da Club” becoming a global anthem.

“this song wasn’t music it was magic, it went everywhere in the world then never went away everyday is somebody’s birthday. 😟but the sh*t it did to Murder inc Lol😆😆😆 #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Twitter

Ja Rule’s Current Hustle

A few weeks ago, former Murder Inc. star Ja Rule lit up his social media pages with posts embracing a new private party hustle. Ja continued to encourage people to spend money and book him for events.

😂🤣😭 I’m trending for my commercial Pitch perfect is a HIT lmao!!! @celebshowoff 💪🏾🤣pic.twitter.com/rHdCbQzPi1 — Ja Rule (@jarule) June 22, 2020

If you want EXCLUSIVE COVID SAFE Vip experiences like these with your favorite artist book them NOW… https://t.co/gljDmZaVHM book me personally https://t.co/MIgEsIvmAq #ICONN pic.twitter.com/MGfu2EQWE2 — Ja Rule (@jarule) June 21, 2020

50 Cent Roasts Ja Rule

Fif recently tried to clown Rule in the worst way. Curtis Jackson shared footage of Ja allegedly performing at a house party.

“if you don’t want to end up doing private birthday parties for 15 people. 🤷🏽‍♂️stay out of my way, OK.” -50 Cent’s Twitter