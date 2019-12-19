New York rapper 50 Cent is showing he does more than just “Power” episodes. The hip-hop entertainer has revealed the trailer to his upcoming “For Life” ABC network series.

Fif went to his social media handles to share the gripping sneak peek to the masses.

FOR LIFE is set to premiere Tuesday, February 11th on ABC at 10pm. This is must see TV. @forlifeabc #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/zjAdn6oxvz — 50cent (@50cent) December 19, 2019

On Thursday, 50 flooded his social media pages with tons of pics alongside “For Life” cast members.

Yeah you ain’t in the picture because we don’t fuck wit you. FORLIFE ABC it’s lit 🔥 #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/oyGryTBCKg — 50cent (@50cent) October 24, 2019

I got ya man weebay wit me ABC (FORLIFE) coming in Feb #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/rvYDdTpZLV — 50cent (@50cent) October 24, 2019

Recently, Fif shared a slideshow of pics featuring himself draped in prison attire.

Back in May, TV network ABC officially ordered the series for the 2019-2020 season.

The latter hails from “Without A Trace” creator Hank Steinberg and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and is described as a serialized legal and family dramainspired by the life of Isaac Wright, Jr.about a prisoner who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. The show will also seek to examine the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems. It stars Nicholas Pinnock, Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Glenn Fleshler, Dorian Missick, Tyla Harris, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Boris McGiver. (Variety)

