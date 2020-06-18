New York rapper 50 Cent is all about the co-signs. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to share some major salutations courtesy of fellow Big Apple native Cardi B.

Fif x Cardi

On Thursday, Curtis Jackson went to Instagram to share footage of B saluting his recently released new book and alcoholic beverages. The clip features B shouting out the rap heavyweight on his growing venture into the alcoholic beverage industry.

“😏i know i’m late with this,but this is some cool sh*t. @iamcardib#bransoncognac#lecheminduroi#hhhs” -50 Cent’s Instagram

High-Key Details

On Thursday, Cardi B hit up Instagram with a look at her newly revamped ink. The refreshed tattoos are filled with way more details and colors.

“So inlove with tatt ♥️” -Cardi B’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

A few days ago, Cardi shared a before and after look at the ink. She also went on her Instagram Story to document some major pain as the tattoo artist was doing her hip-stomach area.

“So after ten years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover.This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted 😩😂.Thank you @jamie_schene .” -Cardi B’s Instagram

Before You Go

Outside of tats, the hip-hop star recently took a moment away from her mommy duties to get fans to weigh-in on their all-time favorite type of macaroni and cheese.

“Let me start a war Lmaaaoooo American Baked Mac and cheese Or Macaroni Pie” -Cardi B’s Twitter