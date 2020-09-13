50 Cent Says Don’t Wait Until Tonight To Watch Power Book II: Ghost Episode 2

New York rapper 50 Cent wants people to get off going according to schedules. The hip-hop star and “Power” executive has reminded fans to check out his new “Power Book II: Ghost” episode hours before tonight’s premiere.

50 Cent Says Get The App

The rap star went to his Instagram page to serve a much-needed reminder to “Power” fans. Fifty said the spin-off series’ latest episode is already streaming on the STARZ app.

“POWERS on if you have the App check me out. 💣BOOM💥 #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Instagram

The latest episode puts all the spotlight on the show’s key character Tariq St. Patrick.

Power Book II’s BTS

In August 2020, 50 Cent shared the show’s behind the scenes footage. Along with seeing plenty of familiar characters, the video hinted at new schemes and romance brewing in the New York crime drama.

“This sh*t is still going up 🚀Power Book ll GHOST! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Twitter

Power-ful Expectations

In mid-July 2020, STARZ hit the green light on showing its must-see trailer. The teaser proved “Power” character Ghost’s ex-wife Tasha St. Patrick receives ample attention in the spin-off.

Starz released new footage from the crime drama’s spinoff Sunday, and the 30-second spot hints at even more illicit shenanigans for the family of the not-so-dearly departed Ghost. For one, it seems like Tameikah knows exactly what happened the night Tasha claims to have murdered her estranged husband. “Someone else was there,” the lawyer tells Tasha, who’s sporting a prison-issue orange jumpsuit and a seriously freaked-out expression. “Is it your son?” (TV Line)

Save The Date

Recently, “Power” executive producer 50 Cent lit up his social media feeds with a massive announcement about the series’ premiere date.