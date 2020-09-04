50 Cent Rips Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Over Requesting $2 Million Monthly

New York rapper 50 Cent isn’t biting his tongue. The hip-hop superstar has lit up social media to go off on longtime mentor Dr. Dre‘s estranged wife Nicole Young for requesting $2 million monthly following their separation.

50 Cent Rips Nicole Young

Heading into Friday, Curtis Jackson went to his Instagram page and didn’t hold back on going at Mrs. Young. Fif couldn’t comprehend how Nicole could allegedly demand a couple million – monthly – from the music icon.

“👀😆these b*tches be crazy how do you even ask for 2 million a month.#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Instagram

Nicole Young’s $2 Million Demand

According to reports, Mrs. Young wants to get paid in full from the Doc. The amount would be temporary as they go through their divorce proceedings.

Nicole Young just filed legal docs asking for temporary spousal support from Dre … and the amounts are staggering, even for the uber-wealthy. According to the docs, Nicole wants $1,936,399 monthly in temporary spousal support. She wants an additional $5 million in lawyer fees … even though she just filed for divorce 2 months ago. (TMZ)

Dre Isn’t Having It

While the Doc has remained silent on social media and in the press about his stance, reports claim he’s not going to agree to the spousal demand.

Our sources say Dre’s going to push back, arguing Nicole doesn’t need anywhere close to that amount since her lifestyle hasn’t changed. Nicole, on the other hand, will argue she doesn’t want to depend on Dre paying all the bills … thus the need for temporary support. As we reported … things are already contentious after Nicole filed docs in early August claiming she was forced to sign the prenup back in 1996. She says 2 years into their marriage he told her he was ashamed he made her sign the prenup and tore it up in front of her. (TMZ)

The War’s Just Begun

Over the past few months, Dre and Nicole have made headlines over their separation. There is speculation about both of them not coming to terms with what they want from each other.