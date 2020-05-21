New York rapper 50 Cent is going way, way, way back in time. The hip-hop veteran hit up social media this week to share a glimpse at his first-ever studio album Power of the Dollar.

50’s First

On Thursday, Curtis Jackson hit up social media to show off his first retail release. Fif revealed the project’s cassette tape and also boasted about his rapping ability in 2020.

“👀D*mn i did this in 1998 🤦‍♂️ and i still can rap better then you fools.😆🤷🏽‍♂️POP SMOKE sh*t 🔥June 12 #bransoncognac#lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Instagram

Tryna F**k Me Over

Recently, Fif surprised fans with an unexpected “Tryna F*ck Me Over” music video premiere. The clip featured both 50 and Post Malone clocking in some serious bromance bonding and served as a much-needed visual from their 2015 collaboration.

In December of 2015, 50 Cent dropped The Kanan Tape to a good reception. It boasted guest appearances from Post Malone, Chris Brown, Boosie Badazz and Young Buck. Over four years later, 50 has decided to drop a visual for his collab with Posty, ‘Tryna F*ck Me Over’. It was one of our favourite songs on the tape so… better late than never! (Hip Hop N More)

Wait, There’s More

50 Cent made sure to plug his new visual. The rap heavyweight went online to promote the video to his 25.5 million Instagram followers.

“🔥🔥yo I forgot to put this out 30 Million records sold 😈you know i’m nice n!gga. I do it when i feel like it LOL catch FORLIFE tonight 10pm. #bransoncognac#lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Instagram

Before You Go

The same week, 50 Cent came forward to clap back at his rap foe Ja Rule. Curtis Jackson shut down Rule’s offer to see him in a hits challenge.

“who want to battle, 😆and here’s a moment of silence for the still sick and suffering. LOL #abcforlife#starz #powerbook2,3,4,5 #Fox #BMF#needattention call 50 #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi #g-unitfilms #g-unitbooks #g-unitrecords” -50 Cent’s Twitter