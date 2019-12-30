New York rapper 50 Cent isn’t here for French Montana leveling up. The hip-hop veteran has roasted French after he showed off a new Bugatti.

Fif went to Twitter and didn’t hold back on going at Montana for hyping up his decked-out whip.

I’m in the hospital so sick of n!ggas, 😆that’s a 2010 Veyron man, 👀you shoulda just got the Uber app on ya phone 🤦‍♂️it’s 2020 Chiron Man hahaha Put that bullshit back on that truck. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife pic.twitter.com/GuSGlJU7sK — 50cent (@50cent) December 30, 2019

Earlier in the day, French flexed his new Bugatti and said he’s the first person from New York with it.

Last Thursday, 50 Cent let fans take an up-close look at the same Bugatti model.

A few days ago, 50 dressed as Santa Claus and showed off a new, decked-out Bugatti.