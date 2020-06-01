New York rapper 50 Cent is always here for his daddy duties. The hip-hop star went online this week to share a priceless moment alongside his mini-me Sire Jackson.

50 x Sire

On Monday, Curtis Jackson went to Instagram with a must-like shot. The pic features Fifty rocking a shirt featuring late rapper Pop Smoke with Sire on his shoulders.

“Big 50, Little 50 you know the Vibes.🤨SireSprits get the app.” -50 Cent’s Instagram

Easter 2020

Back in April 2020, 50 talked about spending Easter with his son. He also shared a pic of himself showing off his food prep skills with Sire.

“Happy Easter enjoy your day God bless. #abcforlife #STARZ #BMF” -50 Cent’s Twitter

“This guy is so much fun 😆he be saying some shit. he told me he saw my show ForLife i asked if he liked it,he said it was cool but if you practice you could do better. 😆#abcforlife#Starz #BMF“

This guy is so much fun 😆he be saying some shit. he told me he saw my show ForLife i asked if he liked it,he said it was cool but if i practice i could do better. 😆#abcforlife #Starz #BMF #forlife pic.twitter.com/mDo5DOkPdg — 50cent (@50cent) April 13, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Last Christmas, 50 Cent shared a sneak peek at how they turned up together. Fif released a shot of Sire Jackson surrounded by tons of presents.

This is how Santa look after he realize. He brought his self the best gift Merry Christmas to me n!gga. LOL #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife pic.twitter.com/2EIyjsotFN — 50cent (@50cent) December 25, 2019

Before You Go

In December 2019, the rap veteran did the most for his son. 50 recently spent around $100,000 to rent out a Toys R Us store for his mini-me.

Last year, all 885 Toys ‘R’ Us stores were closed after the company filed for bankruptcy. A few weeks ago, two were reopened under new ownership. One of them, located in the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, NJ, was recently shut down down for a few hours just for 50 Cent, who treated and ex Daphne Joy‘s son to a private shopping spree. A source confirmed to E! News that 50 Cent spent $100,000 to rent out the store and let the boy have anything he wanted in it. (E! Online)