New York rapper 50 Cent just wants to win, win and win. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to share a message to his haters by referencing one of his and former G-Unit member Game‘s all-time biggest hits.

50 x Game

On Tuesday, the hip-hop heavyweight went to Instagram with a reference to 2005’s “Hate It or Love It” smash.

“I tend to disturb things without effort. Now i’ll say it again, you can love it or hate it the underdog’s on Top. #HHHS available where all books are sold. #bransoncognac#lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Instagram

High-Key Details

In July 2018, social media erupted over a possible Game and 50 Cent full-fledged reunion happening. A clip went viral of the former foes low-key linking up in a nightclub.

Wait, There’s More

Game appeared to show signs of being on good terms with 50 by posting up a co-sign of the rapper’s Le Chemin du Roi luxury wine.

Before You Go

Back in 2016, Game revealed he had a conversation with 50 but did not cave into G-Unit reunion speculation.