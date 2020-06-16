New York rapper 50 Cent just wants to win, win and win. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to share a message to his haters by referencing one of his and former G-Unit member Game‘s all-time biggest hits.
50 x Game
On Tuesday, the hip-hop heavyweight went to Instagram with a reference to 2005’s “Hate It or Love It” smash.
“I tend to disturb things without effort. Now i’ll say it again, you can love it or hate it the underdog’s on Top. #HHHS available where all books are sold. #bransoncognac#lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Instagram
High-Key Details
In July 2018, social media erupted over a possible Game and 50 Cent full-fledged reunion happening. A clip went viral of the former foes low-key linking up in a nightclub.
Wait, There’s More
Game appeared to show signs of being on good terms with 50 by posting up a co-sign of the rapper’s Le Chemin du Roi luxury wine.
Before You Go
Back in 2016, Game revealed he had a conversation with 50 but did not cave into G-Unit reunion speculation.
“I chopped it up with 50 in LA and we had a conversation, like a month ago, for bout 10, 15 minutes and the crazy part about it is, I don’t know if it’s us getting older or whatever it was, we couldn’t even really remember what happened. He was like, ‘I don’t know what happened,’ and I was like, ‘I don’t either.’ So we dapped it up and took a shot and went our separate ways. Not necessarily saying that’s going to mean it’s a G-Unit reunion or Game and 50 are about to be buddy-buddy or do songs but we chopped it up in a good light and I felt good about it after that.” (Hot 97)