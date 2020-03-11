New York rapper 50 Cent is keeping it 100 on Harvey Weinstein. The hip-hop superstar has reacted to the disgraced Hollywood mogul’s 23-year prison sentence on sexual assault.

Big Facts

On Wednesday, Fif hit up his Instagram page with a major reaction. The G-Unit boss even referenced NBA icon Michael Jordan‘s iconic No. 23 jersey.

“D*mn they gave Harvey the Air Jordan. I’m cool on these b*tches.”

High-Key Details

The reaction comes less than an hour after Weinstein received his prison sentence. Harvey appeared in a New York courtroom after months of remaining in the public spotlight for multiple sex crime accusations.

Harvey Weinstein, the once influential Hollywood producer, was sentenced to 23 years in a New York State prison on Wednesday after his conviction on felony sex crimes, capping a two-year plummet from grace over his sexual abuse of women. The sentencing marked a major milestone in the #MeToo movement, which gained momentum after several women went public with their complaints about Mr. Weinstein. (New York Times)

Wait, There’s More

The controversial Hollywood figure could have landed life behind bars. Weinstein also faced nearly 30 years locked up on the conviction he received.

Weinstein was facing a maximum of 29 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of first-degree criminal sex act and third-degree rape on Feb. 24. They acquitted him on the most serious charges of predatory sexual assault that carried a possible life sentence. Weinstein will be held at Rikers Island until he is deemed ready to be transferred to the custody of the state’s corrections department after which he will be incarcerated in a state prison facility, a spokesperson for the New York State Department of Corrections told BuzzFeed News. (BuzzFeed News)

Before You Go

Weinstein doesn’t plan to accept the punishment. His legal team is expected to appeal the sentence.