New York rapper 50 Cent might have found himself in a battle he can’t win. The hip-hop heavyweight has reacted to getting painted into boxing icon Mike Tyson.

50 Tyson

Fif went to his social media pages Tuesday with some pure comedy. Curtis Jackson reacted to his face getting completely transformed into Iron Mike.

“🤨This guy need a a** whoopin bad, he still doing this sh*t. #STARZ#BMF” -50 Cent’s Instagram

Troll Takeover

In late April 2020, the G-Unit boss let loose some major steam on getting trolled across the Internet. The rap entertainer playfully ripped the mystery person behind his now trending troll-inspired murals.

“😠man look at this sh*t, TF is wrong with this guy he won’t stop 🤦‍♂️#bransoncognac#lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Instagram

“🤔swifty cent i’d like to hit this MF right in the back of his head while he doing this sh*t. 😤 smash or pass 😠#bransoncognac#lecheminduroi”

Wait, There’s More

Days prior, Fif shared some hilarious and savage content. The pic featured Fif trolled to become North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“👀oh sh*t, 50 Kim Jung Un 🤦‍♂️these people are crazy. #bransoncognac#lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Instagram

Before You Go

Shortly after the initial post, Fif returned to his social media pages with must-see footage. The Queens native shared a clip of his jaw-dropping mural being created.

“👀Damn he made that sh*t look like it was easy, 🤔I want to meet this guy. #bransoncognac#lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Instagram