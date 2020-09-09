50 Cent Reacts To Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Nicole Young’s Latest Extreme Demand

New York rapper 50 Cent is making it no secret who he’s supporting in the divorce proceedings between music mogul Dr. Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young. The hip-hop heavyweight has reacted to Mrs. Young reportedly demanding the Doc to sit for a 21-hour deposition.
50 Cent Blasts Nicole Young
Fifty went to his Instagram page to show the Doc some major support. The rap heavyweight reacted to Murphy’s demand and used an emoji to reveal his disbelief.
“👀21 hour deposition and OJ is out,💆♂️wait let me think. #STARZPLAY get the app #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Instagram
According to TMZ reports, Young has demanded the Doc deal with her legal team to go over their prenuptial agreement and money topics.
Nicole Young filed new legal docs in their divorce, and is asking the court to make the mogul sit for a deposition — she wants her lawyers to grill Dre for 8 hours about the validity of their prenup and another 13 hours to dig into financial issues … this according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ. (TMZ)
50 Supports The Doc
Recently, Dr. Dre protégé 50 Cent went to his Instagram page and didn’t hold back on going at the Doc’s estranged wife Nicole Young. Fif couldn’t comprehend how Nicole could allegedly demand a couple million – monthly – from the music icon.
“👀😆these b*tches be crazy how do you even ask for 2 million a month.#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Instagram
Nicole Young’s $2 Million Demand
According to reports, Mrs. Young wants to get paid in full from the Doc. The amount would be temporary as they go through their divorce proceedings.
Nicole Young just filed legal docs asking for temporary spousal support from Dre … and the amounts are staggering, even for the uber-wealthy. According to the docs, Nicole wants $1,936,399 monthly in temporary spousal support. She wants an additional $5 million in lawyer fees … even though she just filed for divorce 2 months ago. (TMZ)
Dre Isn’t Having It
While the Doc has remained silent on social media and in the press about his stance, reports claim he’s not going to agree to the spousal demand.
Our sources say Dre’s going to push back, arguing Nicole doesn’t need anywhere close to that amount since her lifestyle hasn’t changed. Nicole, on the other hand, will argue she doesn’t want to depend on Dre paying all the bills … thus the need for temporary support. As we reported … things are already contentious after Nicole filed docs in early August claiming she was forced to sign the prenup back in 1996. She says 2 years into their marriage he told her he was ashamed he made her sign the prenup and tore it up in front of her. (TMZ)