New York rapper 50 Cent has a hustler’s ambition. The hip-hop veteran went online this weekend to share his state of mind and to try some knowledge on his perspective toward success.

50 Cent’s State of Mind

On Sunday, Fifty jumped on Instagram with some motivational words. 50 acknowledged people don’t cherish the value of their time and defined his legacy.

“Don’t waste my time just be who you are. My legacy in 3 words i’m a hustler. I was just born this way. #Starz #abcforlife #CBS #Fox #netflix You think i’m playing but i’m not. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Instagram

High-Key Details

On Wednesday, Curtis Jackson went to Instagram with a super focused and determined message. Fifty credited himself for conquering multiple TV networks over the past few months and said he planned even more success for the next 16 months.

“STARZ, ABC, CBS , FOX 👀I told you 2020 was my year 🤨but i’m gonna have to Kill 2021 to make you believers. ok work with me or watch me work.” -50 Cent’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

On Wednesday, Jackson went to Instagram to share his must-see Haute Living cover. Fifty also released a pic from the photo shoot and shared some motivational words.

“@hauteliving cover out Now!! #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac” -50 Cent

“i’m doing me, covid slowed things down but it didn’t stop nothing. i’m going up 🚀#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Instagram

Before You Go

Recently, 50 Cent shared his thoughts on how much fans are excited for his upcoming “Power Book II: Ghost” Starz series gearing up to premiere.

“This is how people reacted to GHOST power book ll trailer. LOL #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Twitter