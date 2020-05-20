The Australian artist responsible for painting murals of New York rapper 50 Cent at various spots says not all the reactions to his work have been positive. The muralist has come forward and revealed the physical violence he’s dealt with as a result of the artwork.

On Instagram, the viral artist revealed a group of people recently attacked him on the street. The assault ultimately landed him in the hospital for trolling Fifty. He also said he’d found himself in separate fights with other people.

“50 seems to want some more walls? Unfortunately some 6 or 7 smoothebrains at one time on the street already put me in hospital already this month because of this sh*t. I dont like to bring up all the bad stuff I have to deal with just to paint some ha ha funny you laugh now images on walls but I guess now is a chance. I constantly have to unwillingly fight people ( among other insane sh*t you would not believe even if I told you ) on the street who for whatever cooked reason seem to feel the need to come up to me at a wall and start trouble. It’s tiresome, but it will not ever stop me doing what 99.8% of what everyone else seems to for the most part get a hearty chuckle out of, because they aren’t sociopathic pieces of sh*t.” -Lushsux’s Instagram

Earlier this week, the hip-hop heavyweight reacted to getting painted into boxing icon Mike Tyson and shared the hilarious must-see mural. It seems like people might have taken his caption to heart though.

“🤨This guy need a a** whoopin bad, he still doing this sh*t. #STARZ#BMF” -50 Cent’s Instagram

In late April 2020, the G-Unit boss let loose some major steam on getting trolled across the Internet. The rap entertainer playfully ripped the mystery person behind his now trending troll-inspired murals.

“😠man look at this sh*t, TF is wrong with this guy he won’t stop 🤦‍♂️#bransoncognac#lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Instagram

Days prior, Fif shared some hilarious and savage content. The pic featured Fif trolled to become what was originally thought to be North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. It turns out the other half of the painting was former Chinese leader Mao Zedong.