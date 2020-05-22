New York rapper 50 Cent is dishing up major motivation these days. The hip-hop heavyweight went online to encourage people to stop doubting themselves and start aiming for the sky.

50’s Motivation

Fif went to Instagram last night to give people a reason to believe in themselves. Curtis Jackson said people shouldn’t let doubt destroy their dreams.

“don’t doubt your self there’s enough suckers standing in line for that job. #bransoncognac#lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Instagram

Throwback Vibes

On Thursday, Fifty hit up social media to show off his first retail release. 50 Cent revealed a picture of Power of the Dollar in a cassette tape and also boasted about his rapping ability in 2020.

“👀D*mn i did this in 1998 🤦‍♂️ and i still can rap better then you fools.😆🤷🏽‍♂️POP SMOKE sh*t 🔥June 12 #bransoncognac#lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Fif surprised fans with an unexpected “Tryna F*ck Me Over” music video premiere. The clip featured both 50 and Post Malone clocking in some serious bromance bonding and served as a much-needed visual from their 2015 collaboration.

In December of 2015, 50 Cent dropped The Kanan Tape to a good reception. It boasted guest appearances from Post Malone, Chris Brown, Boosie Badazz and Young Buck. Over four years later, 50 has decided to drop a visual for his collab with Posty, ‘Tryna F*ck Me Over’. It was one of our favourite songs on the tape so… better late than never! (Hip Hop N More)

Before You Go

50 Cent made sure to plug his new visual. The rap heavyweight went online to promote the video to his 25.5 million Instagram followers.