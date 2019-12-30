New York rapper 50 Cent isn’t backing down – at all. The hip-hop veteran has continued to entertain a sudden feud with French Montana over a new Bugatti car.

Fif unloaded pure fury on Instagram Monday and didn’t hold back on suggesting Montana low-key copped an old Bugatti.

A few hours ago, French low-key crept into 50’s Instagram comments section and defended his purchase.

50 Cent initially went online and called out French for stunting with his new Bugatti.

I’m in the hospital so sick of n!ggas, 😆that’s a 2010 Veyron man, 👀you shoulda just got the Uber app on ya phone 🤦‍♂️it’s 2020 Chiron Man hahaha Put that bullshit back on that truck. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife pic.twitter.com/GuSGlJU7sK — 50cent (@50cent) December 30, 2019

Earlier in the day, French showed off his new Bugatti and said he’s the first person from New York with it.