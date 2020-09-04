50 Cent Goes On Roasting Session Against T.I. Over Career Stats

New York rapper 50 Cent is hitting hard with his jokes. The hip-hop heavyweight went online this week to throw some playful shade at his longtime pal and friendly rival T.I. over his career stats and facial features.

50 Cent Roasts TI

On Thursday, Fif hit up Instagram and didn’t hold back on his trolling. Fif went at T.I. over his studio debut performance on the Billboard 200 and also his facial hair.

“👀Bro, you can’t be serious. Wait 😔i’m sorry things didn’t go the way you wanted them to 🤷🏽‍♂️but look at the bright side you gotta job. 😆 #STARZ POWER Sunday 9pm” -50 Cent’s Instagram

“Bro ya beard is not quite connecting like your music. You do know i did 10,000,000 on the second album too. 👀😆🥱you just make sure you’re at work on time. OK #STARZ POWER this Sunday. #bransoncognac”

Tip Didn’t Back Down

The King of the South might have actually encouraged the drama. Fif posted up a trolling pic of T.I. and the Atlanta rapper responded by going into his comments section.

“🗣Pull ya BAD A** UP den BIG DAWG Homie OG‼️ Cmon‼️ wit ya 1 album & them other Lil Luke warm songs u got…gon dust that shit off kid👑” -T.I.

“👀These little n!66as be angry, don’t worry you’ll be a Big Dog like me one day. 🥱for now you’ll just be. I like that jacket, not bad. LOL #STARZ POWER SUNDAY!” -50 Cent

50 Cent Sparked The Chaos

Thursday afternoon, 50 did his part to troll T.I. The New York rap executive joked about Clifford Harris not making the same type of music as his classics.

“From the desk of the Executive producer of CBS New hit show 24/7. This pretty little light skinned n!66a never made no music harder than me. LOL 😆but yeah we can make some money. @troubleman31 POWER Sunday” -50 Cent’s Instagram

“From the iPhone of the Executive Producer & STAR of CBS’s new hit showrooms 24/7 … you can’t f*ck wit a picture of me ni66a‼️👑” -T.I.

Business Before Beef

In late August 2020, 50 and T.I. shocked fans by announcing plans to work together on a new CBS show.