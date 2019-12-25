New York rapper 50 Cent is helping everyone celebrate Christmas by showing just how many gifts his mini-me received from Santa Claus. The G-Unit boss hit up social media this week with a must-see moment.

On Wednesday, Curtis Jackson shared a shot of Sire Jackson surrounded by tons of presents.

Last night, Fif hit up his social media pages dressed as Santa Claus and revealed a new, decked-out Bugatti car.

This is how Santa look after he realize. He brought his self the best gift Merry Christmas to me n!gga. LOL #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife pic.twitter.com/2EIyjsotFN — 50cent (@50cent) December 25, 2019

Earlier this week, 50 shared pics of his son meeting Santa Claus for breakfast.

50 recently spent around $100,000 to rent out a Toys R Us store for his mini-me.

Last year, all 885 Toys ‘R’ Us stores were closed after the company filed for bankruptcy. A few weeks ago, two were reopened under new ownership. One of them, located in the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, NJ, was recently shut down down for a few hours just for 50 Cent, who treated and ex Daphne Joy‘s son to a private shopping spree. A source confirmed to E! News that 50 Cent spent $100,000 to rent out the store and let the boy have anything he wanted in it. (E! Online)