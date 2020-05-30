New York rapper 50 Cent is speaking up. The hip-hop heavyweight has come forward to go off-off on everything from ex-cop Derek Chauvin‘s arrest in connection to the death of black man George Floyd to more police brutality happening.

50 x Mad

Over the past few hours, Fif has lit up his social media pages with heavy emotions. Curtis Jackson shared everything from his reaction to Chauvin’s arrest to his issues with law enforcement.

this is good news for all of us people are fed up. 🤷🏽‍♂️#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/h07noQMVvh — 50cent (@50cent) May 30, 2020

ok the cops are starting to act like they are a damn gang, what is this cops name and badge number. That girl was 100 pounds he didn’t have to do that. they would arrest someone and charge them with assault for the same thing. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/wipgOCV0sr — 50cent (@50cent) May 30, 2020

The Arrest

On Friday, now-former police officer Derek Chauvin landed in handcuffs after going viral for contributing to Floyd’s death. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced he was charged with murder and manslaughter.

On Friday, John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, announced that Chauvin was taken into custody by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Protests have erupted across the country over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who suffocated when he was pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. On Friday, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said Chauvin has been arrested and taken into custody. (CBS Local)

BREAKING – MPD Officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested in the death of #GeorgeFloyd.

I am at a news conference in Minneapolis City Hall with black leaders in Minnesota and friends of George Floyd. They found out the news in the moment and this is their response. #WCCO pic.twitter.com/JNOE2zm1IG — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) May 29, 2020 Derek Chauvin has now been taken into custody

Wait, There’s More

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz shared thoughts on Floyd’s publicized murder and the protests which followed. He specifically took aim at how peaceful demonstrations have turned violent.

“What the world has witnessed since the killing of George Floyd on Monday has been a visceral pain, a community trying to understand who we are and where we go from here,” the governor said at a news conference. Acknowledging protesters’ pain, Walz said disorder in the streets distracts officials and the community from addressing the issues at hand. “As we put a presence on the street to restore order, it is to open that space, to seek justice and heal what happened – I will not in any way not acknowledge that there is going to be that pain, but my first and foremost responsibility to the state of Minnesota is the safety and security of all citizens. We cannot have the looting and recklessness that went on.” (CNN)

Before You Go

This week, various hip-hop entertainers have come forward to encourage people to sign a petition to get Chauvin and his fellow officers arrested. Rap stars Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion reached out to their millions of followers to get involved.

“It will literally take less then a minute of your time .THANK YOU !” -Cardi B’s Instagram