New York rapper 50 Cent and former G-Unit member Game know there is no fine line between most black and white people getting approached by law enforcement. The ex-group members went online this weekend to share footage illustrating the vastly different approaches cops take toward both races.
50 x Black
Fif went to Instagram last night to show footage of a cop pulling a gun on a black man in his vehicle. The clip also shows the same police officer noticeably hiding his badge.
“he saying some real sh*t right here just listen. -50 Cent’s Instagram
High-Key Details
Game went a step further. The Los Angeles native shared footage of how law enforcement did not use deadly force against a white man despite him escaping arrest and trying to steal a cop car.
“Jerry huh…. but if it was Jerome… You know what ?? Never mind, I’m just gone leave this here.” -Game’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
This week, celebrities like Kim Kardashian and T.I. have come forward to demand an investigation into the death of black man Robert L. Fuller in California. Law enforcement found Fuller hanging from a tree a few days ago and has sparked speculation of someone being behind his death.
“Robert Fuller was found dead June 10, 2020, hanging from a tree outside City Hall Palmdale. Sign this petition to demand for a thorough and proper investigation #JusticeforRobertFuller” -Kim Kardashian-West’s Twitter
Before You Go
This weekend, hip-hop manager Wack 100 shared his disgust with another black man being found hung from a tree. The rap executive encouraged fans to stay informed and take precautions against possible hate crimes.
“Don’t know if it’s ANTIFA or the KKK or some other weirdos. BUT WHATEVER THE CASE MAYBE THIS AINT THE TIME TO GRAB YOUR BIBLE. GRAB YOUR IRON STRUCTURE YOUR HOME DO NOT MOVE ALONE PLAY NIGHT LIKE ITS THE ENEMY. DO NOT FALL FOR THE BUMPER BUMP GET OUT TRICK AND IF IT COMES AT YOU LAY IT DOWN. HESITATION WILL LEAD TO YOU BEING THE NEXT HEADLINE —- THE NEXT BODY SHOULD BE IN OUR FAVOR — WOMEN CLOSE YOUR MOUTH AND LISTEN NO EXCEPTIONS — BE SAFE” -Wack 100’s Instagram