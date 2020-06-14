New York rapper 50 Cent and former G-Unit member Game know there is no fine line between most black and white people getting approached by law enforcement. The ex-group members went online this weekend to share footage illustrating the vastly different approaches cops take toward both races.

50 x Black

Fif went to Instagram last night to show footage of a cop pulling a gun on a black man in his vehicle. The clip also shows the same police officer noticeably hiding his badge.

“he saying some real sh*t right here just listen. -50 Cent’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Game went a step further. The Los Angeles native shared footage of how law enforcement did not use deadly force against a white man despite him escaping arrest and trying to steal a cop car.

“Jerry huh…. but if it was Jerome… You know what ?? Never mind, I’m just gone leave this here.” -Game’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

This week, celebrities like Kim Kardashian and T.I. have come forward to demand an investigation into the death of black man Robert L. Fuller in California. Law enforcement found Fuller hanging from a tree a few days ago and has sparked speculation of someone being behind his death.

“Robert Fuller was found dead June 10, 2020, hanging from a tree outside City Hall Palmdale. Sign this petition to demand for a thorough and proper investigation #JusticeforRobertFuller” -Kim Kardashian-West’s Twitter

Robert Fuller was found dead June 10, 2020, hanging from a tree outside City Hall Palmdale. Sign this petition to demand for a thorough and proper investigation #JusticeforRobertFuller https://t.co/czUqCrmE8m — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 12, 2020 Robert L. Fuller’s death

to everybody that's been protesting in LA. Palmdale is an hour away but also a WORLD away. Palmdale has a lotta dorks (read: WHITE SUPREMACISTS).



Show them this shit isn't okay.



Show them that anti-racsim can come to THEIR town.

CALL OUT THE DORKS.#RIPROBERTFULLER pic.twitter.com/ji8CmjDYbF — JONAH RAY RODRIGUES (@jonahray) June 13, 2020

Radio news said he was wearing his backpack. Who wears a backpack to commit suicide? #RIPRobertFuller



Protesters demand investigation after young Black man is found hanging from tree in Palmdale https://t.co/NrjvSCD9mo — Louisa Bacio @🏡 (@Louisabacio) June 13, 2020

bruh u tellin me he killed himself with a backpack on? no, that didn’t happen. he was murdered. #RIPRobertFuller — Nathalie (@lloronaNat) June 13, 2020

Don’t let up on the gas please! Keep taking action and keep talking about it! #RIPROBERTFULLER pic.twitter.com/FxjYoR3YPh — Taylor Stephenson (@tsizzle122) June 13, 2020

Would a suicidal young black man choose HANGING? I don't buy it. Palmdale PD, do your jobs. #RIPRobertFuller #BlackLivesMatter — Mary Jo Bradshaw (@MaryJoBradshaw7) June 13, 2020

Rip. This my town I’ve lived in my whole life… I’m sick. I went to school with Robert fuller, from 2nd-12th grade. He was found lynched. Hanging 30 feet from a tree. This is disgusting and hits me hard. We have to be better, we need to be better. #riprobertfuller #BLM https://t.co/uxWOlVx1xM — Text (@csgoText) June 13, 2020

Before You Go

This weekend, hip-hop manager Wack 100 shared his disgust with another black man being found hung from a tree. The rap executive encouraged fans to stay informed and take precautions against possible hate crimes.