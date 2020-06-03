New York rapper 50 Cent is all about his daddy duties. The hip-hop heavyweight has reminded fans he always puts his family goals first.
50 x Sire
On Wednesday, Curtis Jackson shared a few heartfelt moments alongside Sire. Fif unloaded a batch of pics showing just himself and his mini-me.
Daddy Gang
On Monday, Curtis Jackson went to Instagram with a must-like shot. The pic featured Fifty rocking a shirt featuring late rapper Pop Smoke with Sire on his shoulders.
“Big 50, Little 50 you know the Vibes.🤨SireSprits get the app.” -50 Cent’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
Back in April 2020, 50 talked about spending Easter with his son. He also shared a pic of himself showing off his food prep skills with Sire.
“Happy Easter enjoy your day God bless. #abcforlife #STARZ #BMF” -50 Cent’s Twitter
“This guy is so much fun 😆he be saying some shit. he told me he saw my show ForLife i asked if he liked it,he said it was cool but if you practice you could do better. 😆#abcforlife#Starz #BMF“
Before You Go
Last Christmas, 50 Cent shared a sneak peek at how they turned up together. Fif released a shot of Sire Jackson surrounded by tons of presents.