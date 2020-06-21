New York rapper 50 Cent is delivering a deadly online blow to his longtime enemy. The rap heavyweight has lit up social media with major shade and trolling aimed at Ja Rule.

50 x Rule

On Sunday, Fif tried to clown Rule in the worst way. Curtis Jackson shared footage of Rule allegedly performing at a house party.

“if you don’t want to end up doing private birthday parties for 15 people. 🤷🏽‍♂️stay out of my way, OK.” -50 Cent’s Twitter

if you don’t want to end up doing private birthday parties for 15 people. 🤷🏽‍♂️stay out of my way, OK. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/HkXblUKNMg — 50cent (@50cent) June 21, 2020

High-Key Details

In mid-April 2020, Ja Rule showed no mercy and trolled the G-Unit boss. The hip-hop heavyweight called Fif a snitch by using a rat meme.

Oh you wanna make memes…🤣Curtis Ratson!!! Bored in the house and I’m in the house bored… 🤣 this post will self destruct… 😂🤣😭 #PettyMurphy#peopleschamp#Iconn#NyStars -Ja Rule’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Ja went online the same week to share his thoughts on the possibility of going on a hits face-off against 50. Rule took things a step further by saying he’s responsible for influencing his rap nemesis’ music.

“Haha cute lil battle but let’s be honest I musically INFLUENCED 50… let’s talk about!!! Lmao” -Ja Rule’s Twitter

Haha cute lil battle but let’s be honest I musically INFLUENCED 50… let’s talk about!!! Lmao https://t.co/pWCB6XqrMi — Ja Rule (@jarule) April 16, 2020 Ja Rule wants 50 Cent to admit he influenced him

“I just wanna say that it’s all love from my side never scared to compete I was asked would I do a verzuz with 50 and I said of course I don’t back down lol… I stand by my catalog and the records I’ve written for others I LOVE HIP HOP… #fortheculture“

I just wanna say that it’s all love from my side never scared to compete I was asked would I do a verzuz with 50 and I said of course I don’t back down lol… I stand by my catalog and the records I’ve written for others I LOVE HIP HOP… #fortheculture — Ja Rule (@jarule) April 14, 2020

“I love the fans y’all go super hard for this sh*t…”

I love the fans y’all go super hard for this shit… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GXPINSTOyT — Ja Rule (@jarule) April 14, 2020

Before You Go

50 Cent went to his social media pages and didn’t hold back in roasting Ja Rule. In addition to rejecting the challenge, Fif also ripped Rule for trying to get attention.

“who want to battle, 😆and here’s a moment of silence for the still sick and suffering. LOL #abcforlife#starz #powerbook2,3,4,5 #Fox #BMF#needattention call 50 #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi #g-unitfilms #g-unitbooks #g-unitrecords” -50 Cent’s Twitter