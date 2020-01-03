New York rapper 50 Cent isn’t ready to fall back. The hip-hop veteran has decided to continue going in-in on Bad Boy Records’ French Montana over a recently purchased Bugatti.

On Thursday, Fif went to Instagram with new recordings claiming Montana is driving around in a loaner whip.

Early Tuesday, Montana promised he had one final post aimed at Fif and questioned his issues with trying to destroy his image.

IGHT LAST ONE 😂59 where you at so I can pick you up ?? 😂 This my last post about you 🦖 had to put this up before people say I spray painted my seats lol THIS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU TRY AND BULLY SOMEBODY WITH THE WRONG INFORMATION, U DONKEY ! if you slide to the right, or go on his page, you’ll see this video with a Bugatti he claiming is mines..🧐 with pop smoke in it ! I don’t know where he got it from ….. I’ma let u see for yourself that he a sucker and just hatin for no reason. I JUST CAME OUT OF ICU, YOU SHOULD BE HAPPY FOR ME ! U can’t assassinate my character 59

Earlier the same day, 50 Cent poked fun at French for still having music icon Diddy as a boss at Bad Boy Records.

Following hard-hitting memes shot his way, Montana went online Monday night to return the fire with epic disses.