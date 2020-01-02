New York rapper 50 Cent knows his “Power” series is much more than must-see TV. The hip-hop veteran has co-signed rap artist DNA‘s “Who Shot Ghost” freestyle.
Fif went to Instagram Thursday to plug the series returning this weekend and share DNA’s “Power”-inspired clip.
DNA made sure to hit up Twitter to react to the major salute.
Over the past few days, “Power” has presented scenarios showing why key characters would want to kill off show lead Omari Hardwick‘s James “Ghost” St. Patrick.
Last week, the “Power” social media channels shared a few NBA superstars’ theories on who pulled the trigger to take out Ghost.