New York rapper 50 Cent knows his “Power” series is much more than must-see TV. The hip-hop veteran has co-signed rap artist DNA‘s “Who Shot Ghost” freestyle.

Fif went to Instagram Thursday to plug the series returning this weekend and share DNA’s “Power”-inspired clip.

DNA made sure to hit up Twitter to react to the major salute.

Over the past few days, “Power” has presented scenarios showing why key characters would want to kill off show lead Omari Hardwick‘s James “Ghost” St. Patrick.

Because of Ghost, Paz's sister paid the ultimate price. The final episodes of Power premiere Sunday on the @STARZ App. #WhoShotGhost https://t.co/Ay34fPSoRK pic.twitter.com/HSHW1vu4Br — Power (@Power_STARZ) December 31, 2019

Did Tate seek revenge for Ghost killing his dream? Catch up on #PowerTV before it returns next Sunday on the @STARZ App. #WhoShotGhost https://t.co/Ay34fPSoRK pic.twitter.com/nL4INMAw0g — Power (@Power_STARZ) December 29, 2019

Tariq felt betrayed by his own father. Catch up before Power returns January 5 on the STARZ App. #WhoShotGhost https://t.co/Ay34fPANta pic.twitter.com/0nh6on2EQe — Power (@Power_STARZ) December 28, 2019

Last week, the “Power” social media channels shared a few NBA superstars’ theories on who pulled the trigger to take out Ghost.