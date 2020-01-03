New York rapper 50 Cent isn’t waving the white flag anytime soon. The G-Unit boss has stepped forward this week to get back at French Montana for trying to drag his name across social media.

Big Facts: On Friday, Curtis Jackson went to Instagram with audio suggesting Montana is low-key driving around in an old Bugatti car.

High-Key Details: Initially, French shocked the Internet by sharing a pic of Fif allegedly kissing another man.

Wait, There’s More: Initially, 50 hit up his social media pages to try to expose French for fake flexing over a new pricey Bugatti.

Before You Go: Earlier in the week, Montana promised he had one final post aimed at Fif and questioned his issues with trying to destroy his image.