New York rapper 50 Cent isn’t waving the white flag anytime soon. The G-Unit boss has stepped forward this week to get back at French Montana for trying to drag his name across social media.
Big Facts: On Friday, Curtis Jackson went to Instagram with audio suggesting Montana is low-key driving around in an old Bugatti car.
High-Key Details: Initially, French shocked the Internet by sharing a pic of Fif allegedly kissing another man.
Wait, There’s More: Initially, 50 hit up his social media pages to try to expose French for fake flexing over a new pricey Bugatti.
Before You Go: Earlier in the week, Montana promised he had one final post aimed at Fif and questioned his issues with trying to destroy his image.
IGHT LAST ONE 😂59 where you at so I can pick you up ?? 😂 This my last post about you 🦖 had to put this up before people say I spray painted my seats lol THIS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU TRY AND BULLY SOMEBODY WITH THE WRONG INFORMATION, U DONKEY ! if you slide to the right, or go on his page, you’ll see this video with a Bugatti he claiming is mines..🧐 with pop smoke in it ! I don’t know where he got it from ….. I’ma let u see for yourself that he a sucker and just hatin for no reason. I JUST CAME OUT OF ICU, YOU SHOULD BE HAPPY FOR ME ! U can’t assassinate my character 59