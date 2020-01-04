New York rappers French Montana and 50 Cent have gone sky-high with their sudden rap feud. The hip-hop pair have exchanged massive blows at each other following a dispute over Montana buying a Bugatti.
Big Facts: Fif appeared to fire big shots on Friday with a handful of accusations including a claim of Montana buying album streams.
High-Key Details: Instead of falling back, French decided to return his own fire and share footage of a woman claiming she did freaky things to 50 in the bedroom.
Wait, There’s More: Montana even teased some new audio of him piecing together a diss record presumably aimed at 50.
Before You Go: French raised eyebrows this week after sharing an alleged pic of 50 kissing another man.