50 Cent Can’t Believe Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Latest Divorce Proceedings Claim

New York rapper 50 Cent is keeping tabs on the divorce craziness between longtime friend and mentor Dr. Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young. The former Aftermath Records artist has appeared to continue showing his support for the Doc.
50 Cent Checks Dr Dre’s Wife
Fifty went to his Instagram page to share a headline suggesting Nicole Young has played much more than a central role in Dre’s career. The screenshot suggests Young believes she is a co-owner of Dre’s rap alias and released music.
“👀entitlement is a mother f*cker, Hustle harder Hustle smarter available where all books are sold. #Starzplay get the app” -50 Cent’s Instagram
According to reports, Nicole Young has actually taken legal action against Dre. A new lawsuit reveals Nicole believes Dre has tried to deny her ownership rights.
In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Young, 50, claimed that Dre (born Andre Romelle Young) “secretly” transferred “valuable trademarks” they jointly owned — both the name “Dr. Dre” as well as his hit album The Chronic — after allegedly kicking her out of their home in April. In the lawsuit, Young alleges that shortly after being “forced to leave their family home,” Dre, 55, registered a new holding company and then began transferring the “highly valuable trademarks,” misrepresenting himself as the sole owner. (People)
50 Cent Blasts Nicole Young
Recently, 50 Cent went to his Instagram page to show the Doc some major support. The rap heavyweight reacted to Murphy’s demand for a daylong deposition and used an emoji to reveal his disbelief.
“👀21 hour deposition and OJ is out,💆♂️wait let me think. #STARZPLAY get the app #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Instagram
According to TMZ reports, Young demanded the Doc deal with her legal team to go over their prenuptial agreement and money topics.
Nicole Young filed new legal docs in their divorce, and is asking the court to make the mogul sit for a deposition — she wants her lawyers to grill Dre for 8 hours about the validity of their prenup and another 13 hours to dig into financial issues … this according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ. (TMZ)
50 Supports The Doc
In early September 2020, 50 Cent went to his Instagram page and didn’t hold back on going at the Doc’s estranged wife Nicole Young. Fif couldn’t comprehend how Nicole could allegedly demand a couple million – monthly – from the music icon.
“👀😆these b*tches be crazy how do you even ask for 2 million a month.#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Instagram
Nicole Young’s $2 Million Demand
According to reports, Mrs. Young wants to get paid in full from the Doc. The amount would be temporary as they go through their divorce proceedings.
Nicole Young just filed legal docs asking for temporary spousal support from Dre … and the amounts are staggering, even for the uber-wealthy. According to the docs, Nicole wants $1,936,399 monthly in temporary spousal support. She wants an additional $5 million in lawyer fees … even though she just filed for divorce 2 months ago. (TMZ)